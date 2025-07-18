UnitedMasters spotlights African future stars with 'Most Likely' compilation album

UnitedMasters Africa is proud to announce the release of 'MOST LIKELY', a 12-track compilation album born out of a groundbreaking recording camp held in Lagos, Nigeria, earlier this year.

Set against the backdrop of an industry increasingly driven by algorithmic trends and virality, 'MOST LIKELY' offers a powerful counter-narrative: artist first, process-driven, and rooted in real development.

The project brings together 12 emerging talents from across Africa and the diaspora, paired with top producers and mentors for three transformative days of collaboration and creation.

From the introspective “Mind” by Nigerian breakout Salle to the bold genre fusion of 'Check It' by Rigo Kamp, the album pulses with artistic freedom and regional flavor.

Other standouts include 'Ka Ma Gbadun' by Romi, “Not A Love Song” by Zimbabwe’s Kyla Blac, and 'Thinking Of You' by Tolani, each track offering a window into a new generation of artists shaping the sound of tomorrow.

The camp featured mentorship from respected figures like Sarz, WurlD, Blaqbonez, and Louddaaa, and included producers from The Sarz Academy alongside top-tier producer talents TwitchPapii, Dunnie, Le Mav, Saszy, Yosa, and Ramoni.

The result, a deeply collaborative body of work uniting voices from Nigeria, the UK, and beyond.

Tracklist – MOST LIKELY 1. UnitedMasters & Romi – Ka Ma Gbadun 2. UnitedMasters & FirstKlaz – Yokozuna 3. UnitedMasters & Fitzy West – Played My Part (Ah Ah Ah) 4. UnitedMasters & DEELA – Not Stressing 5. UnitedMasters & Amaeya – Normalize 6. UnitedMasters & Kyla Blac – Not A Love Song 7. UnitedMasters & Tolani – Thinking Of You 8. UnitedMasters & Rigo Kamp – Check It 9. UnitedMasters & Salle – Mind 10. UnitedMasters & Jomanie – Belly 11. UnitedMasters & DHREY – Better Days 12. UnitedMasters & wordsofAzia – Final Hour