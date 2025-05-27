Tyla fends off competition from Nigerian stars to win 2025 AMA Awards

South African sensation Tyla won the Best Afrobeats category after pipping Nigerian stars Asake, Tems, Wizkid, and Rema to the world.

Asake was nominated following the release of his third album 'Lungu Boy' while Tems earned a nomination following the success of her debut album 'Born In The Wild'. Rema's nomination is courtesy of the release of his sophomore LP 'HEIS'.

She won the prize at the award ceremony that took place on May 27, 2025, at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The 2025 AMA was hosted by Jennifer Lopez, who returned as a host for the second time after first hosting the ceremony in 2015.

Lopez was one of the night's performers in a lineup that included Janet Jackson, Benson Boone, Gwen Stefani, and Rod Stewart.

The ceremony's biggest winner was Billie Eillish who won 6 awards including the Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

See the full winners list below.

Artist of the Year Billie Eilish New Artist of the Year Gracie Abrams Song of the Year Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather" Favorite Touring Artist Billie Eilish Favorite Music Video Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile" Favorite Male Pop Artist Bruno Mars Favorite Female Pop Artist Billie Eilish Favorite Pop Album Billie Eilish, "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT" Favorite Pop Song Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather" Favorite Male Country Artist Post Malone Favorite Female Country Artist Beyoncé Favorite Country Duo or Group Dan + Shay Favorite Country Album Beyoncé, "COWBOY CARTER" Favorite Country Song Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help" Favorite Male R&B Artist The Weeknd Favorite Female R&B Artist SZA Favorite R&B Album The Weeknd, "Hurry Up Tomorrow" Favorite R&B Song SZA, "Saturn" Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny