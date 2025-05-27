Tyla fends off competition from Nigerian stars to win 2025 AMA Awards

South African sensation Tyla won the Best Afrobeats category after pipping Nigerian stars Asake, Tems, Wizkid, and Rema to the world.
Asake was nominated following the release of his third album 'Lungu Boy' while Tems earned a nomination following the success of her debut album 'Born In The Wild'. Rema's nomination is courtesy of the release of his sophomore LP 'HEIS'.
She won the prize at the award ceremony that took place on May 27, 2025, at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.
The 2025 AMA was hosted by Jennifer Lopez, who returned as a host for the second time after first hosting the ceremony in 2015.
Lopez was one of the night's performers in a lineup that included Janet Jackson, Benson Boone, Gwen Stefani, and Rod Stewart.
The ceremony's biggest winner was Billie Eillish who won 6 awards including the Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.
See the full winners list below.
Artist of the Year
Billie Eilish
New Artist of the Year
Gracie Abrams
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather"
Favorite Touring Artist
Billie Eilish
Favorite Music Video
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile"
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Billie Eilish
Favorite Pop Album
Billie Eilish, "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT"
Favorite Pop Song
Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather"
Favorite Male Country Artist
Post Malone
Favorite Female Country Artist
Beyoncé
Favorite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay
Favorite Country Album
Beyoncé, "COWBOY CARTER"
Favorite Country Song
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"
Favorite Male R&B Artist
The Weeknd
Favorite Female R&B Artist
SZA
Favorite R&B Album
The Weeknd, "Hurry Up Tomorrow"
Favorite R&B Song
SZA, "Saturn"
Favorite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Favorite Female Latin Artist
Becky G
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny, "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS"
Favorite Latin Song
Shakira, "Soltera"
Favorite Female R&B Artist
SZA
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Eminem
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Eminem, "The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)"
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"
Collaboration of the Year
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With a Smile"
Social Song of the Year
Doechii, "Anxiety"
Favorite Rock Artist
Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Rock Album
Twenty One Pilots, "Clancy"
Favorite Rock Song
Linkin Park, "The Emptiness Machine"
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
Lady Gaga
Favorite Soundtrack
Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Tyla
Favorite K-Pop Artist
RM