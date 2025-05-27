Pulse logo
Tyla fends off competition from Nigerian stars to win 2025 AMA Awards

27 May 2025 at 11:50
Tyla fends off competition from Nigerian stars to win 2025 AMA Awards

South African sensation Tyla won the Best Afrobeats category after pipping Nigerian stars Asake, Tems, Wizkid, and Rema to the world.

Asake was nominated following the release of his third album 'Lungu Boy' while Tems earned a nomination following the success of her debut album 'Born In The Wild'. Rema's nomination is courtesy of the release of his sophomore LP 'HEIS'.

She won the prize at the award ceremony that took place on May 27, 2025, at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The 2025 AMA was hosted by Jennifer Lopez, who returned as a host for the second time after first hosting the ceremony in 2015.

Lopez was one of the night's performers in a lineup that included Janet Jackson, Benson Boone, Gwen Stefani, and Rod Stewart.

The ceremony's biggest winner was Billie Eillish who won 6 awards including the Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

See the full winners list below.

Artist of the Year

  • Billie Eilish

New Artist of the Year

  • Gracie Abrams

Song of the Year

  • Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather"

Favorite Touring Artist

  • Billie Eilish

Favorite Music Video

  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile"

Favorite Male Pop Artist

  • Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Pop Artist

  • Billie Eilish

Favorite Pop Album

  • Billie Eilish, "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT"

Favorite Pop Song

  • Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather"

Favorite Male Country Artist

  • Post Malone

Favorite Female Country Artist

  • Beyoncé

Favorite Country Duo or Group

  • Dan + Shay

Favorite Country Album

  • Beyoncé, "COWBOY CARTER"

Favorite Country Song

  • Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"

Favorite Male R&B Artist

  • The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist

  • SZA

Favorite R&B Album

  • The Weeknd, "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

Favorite R&B Song

  • SZA, "Saturn"

Favorite Male Latin Artist

  • Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Latin Artist

  • Becky G

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

  • Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Favorite Latin Album

  • Bad Bunny, "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS"

Favorite Latin Song

  • Shakira, "Soltera"

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

  • Eminem

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

  • Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

  • Eminem, "The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)"

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

  • Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"

Collaboration of the Year

  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With a Smile"

Social Song of the Year

  • Doechii, "Anxiety"

Favorite Rock Artist

  • Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Rock Album

  • Twenty One Pilots, "Clancy"

Favorite Rock Song

  • Linkin Park, "The Emptiness Machine"

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

  • Lady Gaga

Favorite Soundtrack

  • Arcane League of Legends: Season 2  

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

  • Tyla

Favorite K-Pop Artist

  • RM

