TMXO Returns to Redefine Afrobeats' Pulse Through Precision & Emotion

There’s a certain patience that comes with mastery, the kind that allows a creator to step back, evolve quietly, and return when ready.

For TMXO, 'Fuji' is his return.

After a deliberate pause from the spotlight, the Grammy-nominated producer and DJ makes a defining comeback on Adekunle Gold’s latest album, contributing to some of its most textured and daring moments: ‘Big Fish’ (Produced), ‘Love Is an Action’ (Co-wrote & Produced), ‘Attack’ (Co-produced), ‘Oba’ (Produced & Co-wrote), and ‘Believe’ (Co-produced).

Each record carries TMXO’s unmistakable sonic fingerprint, deep layered basslines, lush synth landscapes, and rhythmic precision that merges electronic elegance with African soul. He doesn’t just make music; he designs sound. His work moves with intention, bold yet intimate, modern yet rooted in feeling.

On ‘Big Fish’, TMXO bridges tradition and innovation with striking confidence. The track opens with a Fuji-inspired sample, raw and rhythmic, but the production is impossibly clean, every percussion snap and vocal texture polished to perfection.

Adekunle Gold delivers his lines with the cadence of a skilled rapper while singing with the poise of a virtuoso. TMXO amplifies it all with layers of sonic detail, blending energy with precision.

‘Oba’ is regal and deeply spiritual, a chant-driven anthem where call-and-response choruses echo through nostalgic reverb. It feels both distant and familiar, like a lost retro gem rediscovered in high fidelity.

The writing is sharp and deliberate, while the production balances restraint with richness, an ode to heritage dressed in modern rhythm. Then there’s ‘Love Is an Action’, perhaps the most textured of the set. It carries the bounce and hypnotic groove that is soulful, layered, and lush. TMXO builds a soundbed that feels alive, where every synth, drum, and chord progression breathes in sync with the emotion of the vocals.

But TMXO’s mastery didn’t begin here. He’s long been a quiet architect behind some of Afrobeats’ most globally resonant records, from his contribution to Burna Boy’s ‘Different’ (featuring Damian Marley and Angélique Kidjo) off the Grammy nominated 'African Giant', to shaping the sonic palette of Tiwa Savage’s 'Celia', to crafting the smooth bounce of Oxlade’s ‘Want You’, and co-producing the electrifying ‘Electricity’ by Pheelz and Davido. TMXO’s touch has consistently pushed Nigerian sound into new refined spaces.

Since emerging in the 2010s, TMXO has balanced mainstream visibility with an artist’s devotion to experimentation.

From early collaborations like Ice Prince’s ‘Mutumina’, to creative partnerships with Lady Donli and BNXN on 'Making the Mavericks', and his avant-garde EPs 'TMX001: Alàdélobà' and 'TMX002: X & The Machine' , his catalogue reveals a producer who doesn’t chase trends, he builds them.

His work with Adekunle Gold feels like the culmination of that journey, a convergence of maturity, control, and creative clarity. Each song is a statement of balance between instinct and intention. It’s a partnership that feels natural and earned.