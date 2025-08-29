Tim Godfrey unveils 'Cho Cho Cho': A bold anthem of divine consistency

Tim Godfrey returns with Cho Cho Cho, a sonic testament to the unshakable reliability of God.
The record is not just music; it’s a declaration, God does whatever He says, and He always comes through.
Known as one of Africa’s foremost gospel innovators, Godfrey continues his legacy of weaving faith into anthems that outlive moments.
Cho Cho Cho is more than melody; it is architecture, built on truth, designed for resonance.
The phrase itself, repeated with conviction, translates the eternal principle of divine faithfulness into a chant that the streets, sanctuaries, and stadiums can echo in unison.
Crafted with electrifying instrumentation and carried by Godfrey’s unmistakable vocals, Cho Cho Cho situates itself at the intersection of worship and warfare.
It is both a weapon for faith and a balm for weary souls. Each refrain pulls listeners higher, into a posture of trust and gratitude, while the rhythm ensures the message travels from Lagos to London, from Accra to Atlanta, leaving no ear untouched.