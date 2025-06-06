Tems announces sophomore album which will be released in 2026

While performing in London, Grammy winner Tems revealed that she had more music on the way including her upcoming sophomore album scheduled for 2026.

This news comes as a positive development for her fans who are eagerly awaiting new material from the superstar whose debut album, 'Born In The Wild', enjoyed huge commercial success in 2024.

The announcement came hours after she was awarded the Billboard Diamond Award during the Billboard Global Players event, which also had in attendance hip hop icon Olamide.

She received the award at the Billboard Global Power Players event, which also had in attendance Nigerian iconic rapper Olamide also received an award as part of the global power players.

Tems' award is a testament to her success, especially in the United States, where she has become one of Africa's biggest musical exports.



She recently added to her RIAA certification after her hit single 'Love Me Jeje' received a Gold certification.

Her latest certification comes after she recently added four new RIAA certifications to her collection.

This feat sees Tems extend her record as one of the highest RIAA-certified Nigerian artists whose success has positioned her as a global star.

'Love Me Jeje' is one of Tems' biggest hit songs, which won her second Grammy award for Best African Song Performance at the 67th ceremony.

In a testament to her huge fame, Tems was one of the stars who graced the 2025 MET Gala.

During an interview on the red carpet, Tems shared that African music is way more than just Afrobeats that the international audience is mostly familiar with.