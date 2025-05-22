Seyi Vibez showcases another side to his artistry with new single 'Pressure'

Seyi Vibez showcases another side to his artistry with the release of a new single titled 'Pressure'.

In a surprising move, the singer who rose to mainstream fame through a vibrant fusion of Afrobeats, hip hop, and indigenous Apala music decided to pause this hitmaking combination for more measured melodies that embrace mid-tempo pop music.

On 'Pressure', Seyi Vibez sings entirely in English language while substituting the punchy and slang driven flows of his Amapianon fusion for R&B melodies that showcase a different side to his artistry.

While the predominant use of English might be a new touch, Seyi Vibez's fans will find his mid-tempo flows to be familiar to the style that shaped his early days, especially his album 'NSNV'.

On 'Pressure,' Seyi Vibez promises a love that comes with a good time for a love interest for whom he offers to put in the pressure required to make a diamond of their relationship.



The song comes off the back of his surprise 4-track EP titled 'Children of Africa'.

The project released on February 21 is the hitmaker's first release of 2025 after an impressive 2024 where he finished the year with the biggest song on Apple Music Nigeria.

The project features a guest appearance from American Trap artist NLE Choppa with whom Seyi Vibez tapped for 'MACHO'.