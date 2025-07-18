Rising star Kunmie taps Simi & Mabel for the remix of his hit single 'Arike'

Kunmi is one of the fastest-rising artists in Nigeria, thanks to the success of his hit single 'Arike'.

The song experienced immense virality on TikTok, which provided it with global exposure that contributed to its NO. 2 appearance on the global Spotify Global Viral Chart.

Kunmie is back with a remix that features multi-award-winning star Simi and International UK singer-songwriter Mabel.

The surprise remix brings new emotions to the song that has won the hearts of listeners for its sensual and vulnerable perspective on the complexity of romantic relationships.

Simi opens the track with her signature grace, floating over the beat with a tone that’s both warm and firm. Her voice is both soothing and strong, a woman in love, but not blind to what she deserves. She doesn’t just receive affection; she sets the tone, balancing softness with strength, adding airy adlibs and texture that cradle Kunmie’s original melody like lace on silk.

Mabel's verse shows that although we may be separated by borders, the vulnerability and desires is a common thread that runs through all lovers. Her tone is calm, her rhythm smooth, bringing London cool to meet Lagos soul.

Kunmie holds the centre with his pleading tone, the sound of a man caught between hope and heartbreak. But in this remix, the emotional stakes are higher. It’s not just a man asking to be loved. It’s a shared reflection on what love costs and what it requires.