Rising star Espago smoothly fuses Fuji & Hip Hop on 'Killing Me'

Emerging Lagos-born artist Espago just released his debut single, 'Killing Me,' and it’s already turning heads.

The song mixes Fuji sounds with Afro-Hip-Hop energy, delivering a unique style that’s raw, emotional, and full of rhythm.

Espago isn’t your regular artist; his sound is inspired by Fuji legends like Ebenezer Obey and King Sunny Ade, mixed with global greats like Michael Jackson and Celine Dion. He brings together old-school storytelling and the modern Lagos vibe in a way that’s fresh and deeply personal.

'Killing Me' is more than just music. It’s a story. It talks about heartbreak, self-growth, and chasing dreams. Interestingly, Espago’s soft yet powerful delivery stems from his background as a chef and creative designer, lending his music a unique flavor that’s hard to ignore.

From heartbreak to healing, Espago is here to connect through sound. His message is clear: he’s not just here to make music, he’s here to create a new wave.