Riju Music partners with TRIBL Records to elevate African gospel globally

Riju Music, a fast-rising music services company operating out of London, Lagos, and Abuja, has entered a groundbreaking partnership with TRIBL Records, one of the world’s leading gospel music labels (home to Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine, Chandler Moore).

This strategic alliance will see TRIBL Records provide distribution and operational support for the gospel workstream of Riju Music’s catalogue, empowering Nigerian gospel artists to reach a global audience.

The partnership aligns with TRIBL’s mission to tap into the flourishing Nigerian gospel scene while supporting Riju Music’s objective of taking African gospel music worldwide by providing the ecosystem with the same support it provides to other genres.

Riju Music, founded by Kyellu Tsamdu, working with Temple Egemasi and Israel Oreunomhe, has quickly become a powerhouse in the gospel music space, taking on responsibility for talents like S.O.N Music, Chizie, and other rising stars shaping Nigeria’s contemporary gospel movement.

The agreement was finalized in April 2025, with Tsamdu visiting Atlanta on May 14, 2025, to meet key executives, including Ray Ervin (A&R) and Ron Hill (President).

The collaboration will see TRIBL service Riju Music’s gospel catalogue while providing artist development and strategic support, an exciting step toward bridging African and global gospel audiences.

About TRIBL Records TRIBL Records is a Grammy-winning gospel label with a roster that includes Maverick City Music’s ecosystem, home to chart-topping artists and worship movements that have reshaped modern gospel music.