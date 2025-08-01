Rema moves to dominate the dance floor with new single 'Kelebu'

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Rema releases pulsating new single 'Kelebu'. Previously topping the charts were his earlier 2025 releases 'Baby (Is It A Crime)' and 'Bout U', both paying homage to different eras of R&B.

Lauded for his protean and wildly unpredictable artistry, Rema again changes course with this new drop.

'Kelebu' takes a sharp detour from the sultry R&B sounds Rema started the year with, bringing back the epic, highly percussive themes that marked the 'HEIS' era.

If tracks like 'Ozeba' were high energy, then 'Kelebu' is an energy overload. Rema affects a theatrical baritone over an instrumental composed of swaggering horns and wild drums, creating a classic Afrobeats earworm that is sure to send moshpits everywhere into overdrive.

Since his debut in 2019, Rema has charted a steady course to world domination. His highly decorated discography has spawned an ample crop of global hits, including the biggest Afrobeats song of all time, 'Calm Down' ft. Selena Gomez.