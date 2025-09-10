Over 300,000 artists on Mdundo collectively earned $1M in royalties between January and July 2025

Mdundo.com , Africa’s leading music distribution platform, is proud to announce a major industry milestone: as of July 2025, more than 300,000 artists on the platform have collectively earned $1 million in royalties.

This achievement underscores Mdundo’s deep commitment to empowering African music creators through transparent, accessible, and reliable royalty payments, driving real impact across the continent’s growing creative economy.

The latest payout reached artists across a growing list of markets, including Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Cameroon, Tanzania, Ghana, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, and Mozambique. With Mdundo actively expanding its footprint, particularly across Southern Africa and Cameroon, even more artists can now access new audiences and greater revenue opportunities.

Fueling this growth is Mdundo’ s vast reach of over 39 million Monthly Active Users. This thriving user base is made possible through partnerships with major telcos like Safaricom, Airtel, MTN, Glo, and Vodacom, as well as leading brands such as Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL), Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), NCBA Bank, Samsung, and DKT. Together, these collaborations make it easier than ever for fans to legally access music while ensuring artists are fairly compensated.

Central to Mdundo’s success is its focus on hyperlocal content. Licensing deals with top music giants, including EmPawa Africa, Chocolate City, Dvpper Music, Sol Generation, Swangz Avenue, and many others, have built a rich, culturally relevant catalog that resonates with audiences and maximizes monetization for creators.

Looking ahead, Mdundo aims to distribute $1.2 million in royalties by 2026, supported by projected revenues of $1.7M–$2.2M. This growth will be driven by expanded subscription services, deeper telco integrations, and the global reach of its Progressive Web App (PWA). With an unwavering artist-first approach, Mdundo is building a more inclusive and profitable future for African music .

