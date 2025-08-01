Onative, Mohammed Ramadan and Arash drop 'Yalla' the new global hit from the Middle-East

The Arabian trio Onative, Mohammed Ramadan, and Arash have just dropped the song for the summer.

Onative Mohammed Ramadan and Arash want you to move with pride. Blending Arabic rhythms with sounds reminiscent of summertime pop hits, “Yalla” is a call to live life louder and to dream bigger.

They explain 'Yalla' is not just a song, but a movement.

Onative delivers his signature hook, which fills the track with fun and energy. Mohammed Ramadan gives a delightful delivery of Arabic wordplay. Arash adds another dimension with his iconic vocals and melodies.

There is an amazing multicultural dimension to this track, as it is breaking through international barriers while becoming the next global hit.

One thing is certain: 'Yalla' is a very catchy song, of which you can feel the energy and the good vibes. In the end, don’t we all just want to have some fun?

You can listen to 'Yalla' now as it’s available on all streaming platforms.