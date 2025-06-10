Olamide releases star-studded song '99' featuring Asake, Seyi Vibez, Young Jonn

Nigerian hip hop icon Olamide has released a new song titled '99'. The song features guest appearances from Afrobeats hitmakers Asake, Seyi Vibez, and Young Jonn.

It also has Latino star Daecolm on the track that saw the stars explore the 3-step Afro House sound that's making waves in South Africa.

The song is the first time Asake and Seyi Vibez will be appearing on a song together since they both took the Nigerian mainstream by surprise in 2022.

'99' comes off the back of 'Kai', Olamide's collaboration with Wizkid.

Released on April 29, 2025, 'Kai' carries the famous Konto bounce over which Olamide and Wizkid sweet talk a love interest in whose face they flaunt their wealth.

The song becomes the latest collaboration between the duo, whose partnership spans over a decade.

The song comes as the first offering of a new Olamide self-titled 17-track album scheduled for release in June 2025.

The album comes off the back of his last project 'Ikigai', which is the Japanese word that translates to "a reason to live". The project had the songs 'Metaverse', 'Habibi', and 'Uptown Disco' featuring Asake & Fireboy.

Olamide's upcoming self-titled album will be his 11th solo project, and it captures his longevity and ability to constantly evolve and stay tuned to the pulse of the culture.

With over a decade in the music industry, Olamide has remained at the summit, where he has become one of the greatest Nigerian musicians of the 21st century.

Beyond being a hitmaker, Olamide is a successful label boss whose YBNL imprint has churned out notable stars including Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, and Asake.