No Wizkid, No Burna Boy: TikTok Reveals 2025 Nigerian Songs Of The Summer

TikTok has released its official Songs of the Summer 2025 list for Nigeria, and the results underscore a dramatic shift in consumption patterns.

The ranking, which measures the period between June and August, is a direct reflection of in-app virality. To be specific, TikTok’s list reveals tracks that inspired the largest volume of user-generated video creations. The list gauges a song’s utility for creating content and its mass, grassroots appeal, rather than traditional metrics like radio play or certified sales.

The biggest headline is the near-total exclusion of Afrobeats’ biggest international stars.

Only a single track featuring one of the 'Big Three' managed to reach the top ten. The list is largely a showcase for a new generation of artists who have mastered the platform’s unique demands.

Toyin Mustapha, TikTok’s Head of music partnerships, UK, Ireland & SSA said as per TurnTable Charts:

“TikTok is where music truly comes to life. It’s a space where songs are discovered, collective enjoyment is cemented, artistes grow and opportunities open up in ways that weren’t possible before. What makes it special is the community, where fans, creators and musicians all come together to shape culture, and in this case, seasons, in real time. The Songs of the Summer show how powerful that connection is, and how TikTok continues to be the platform where Nigerian music can break boundaries and reach the world.”

TikTok’s Summer Chart-Toppers Revealed

The top of the chart is defined by genre-blending tracks that provided the perfect, repeatable soundbites for viral trends:

'Wasiu Ayinde' by BhadBoi OML holds it down in the no.1 spot. This track’s dominance confirms the power of cultural fusion. The song expertly blends contemporary pop sounds with classic Yoruba Fuji influences, giving creators a rich, yet simple, sonic palette.

At No. 2 is 'Ngishutheni' by Goon Flavour & Master KG & Eemoh. The inclusion of this Amapiano track, featuring South African heavyweight Master KG, highlights the genre’s continued, relentless penetration into the Nigerian market. Amapiano’s rhythmic structure is inherently perfect for dance challenges, guaranteeing high user engagement.

No. 3 on the list is 'Gaddem' by Rybeena & Shoday. This high-energy anthem demonstrates that powerful, memorable choruses and a driving tempo remain essential for TikTok success, fuelling countless dance and lifestyle videos.

The Mainstream Stars and the Gospel Wave

At No. 4 spot is arguably the biggest Afrobeats song of the year, Davido’s 'With You (feat. Omah Lay)' off his impressive 5IVE album. This is the only appearance by a member of the established Afrobeats royalty, and its success is largely attributed to the collaborative effort. It suggests that even global giants can shine when they partner with artists like Omah Lay, whose melodic, emotionally-charged style is perfectly tailored for trending platform content.

The list is not entirely devoid of established names, but their presence is minimal and telling. Olamide holds down the No.5 spot with ‘99’ which features Seyi Vibez, Asake, Young Jonn & Daecolm. This all-star collaboration is the strongest endorsement of current high-performing artists.

Crucially, the list reveals a growing appetite for soulful and inspirational content. Tracks like Chella’s 'My Darling' (No. 6) and Gaise Baba & Lawrence Oyor’s 'No Turning Back II' (No. 7) signal a shift where inspirational or emotionally-driven songs are finding viral moments, alongside the season's biggest party hits.

The Absence of Afrobeats’ Global Titans

The biggest takeaway is the minimal impact of the music released by Wizkid and Burna Boy in the Nigerian TikTok ecosystem this summer.

Their absence in the Top 10 is not a measure of a decline in their overall success or artistry. It is a function of their evolving music strategy. Having ascended to global star status, their recent releases often target international radio, arena tours, and complex album narratives. Their music is generally less focused on the sharp, easily meme-able six-second snippet required to top a TikTok trend list.

For a song to be a TikTok 'Song of the Summer,' it needs to be immediately adaptable by millions of casual users. The chart confirms that the new guard is producing music explicitly for this purpose: short, catchy, and culturally specific.

