New sensation MLK VYBZ steps out with 'Glory'

MBN Records is proud to announce the release of 'Glory,' the debut single from its newest sensation, MLK VYBZ .

At just 23 years old, Michael Oluwafemi Adegoke , professionally known as MLK VYBZ , emerges as a bold new voice in Afrofusion.

Produced by Scope Nero , 'Glory' captures a dynamic blend of contemporary global sounds and African rhythm. With the song, MLK VYBZ delivers an anthem of resilience, ambition, and triumph.

“‘Glory’ is the statement I’ve been waiting to make,” MLK VYBZ shares. “It’s more than a song, it’s the soundtrack to perseverance, to the hustle, and to the victory that comes after.”

After a first spin of the album, all the tracks stand out and offer something exciting.

The Nigerian entertainment space never sleeps and this week proved it again.

Somkele, co-founder of Backam, introduced the Backam Baby Carrier in the company's best-selling BB print and light toffee-colored unisex style.

With this release, MLK VYBZ officially steps into the spotlight as one of the continent’s most promising young talents.

MBN Records is confident that 'Glory' will resonate with listeners worldwide, laying the foundation for what promises to be an extraordinary career, both at home and on the global stage.

'Glory' by MLK VYBZ is out now and streaming on all Digital Service Providers (DSPs).



#FeaturedPost