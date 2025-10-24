New Music Friday: 10 Songs You Should Listen to Featuring Wizkid, Tems, Mavo.

New Music Friday is back with serious heat, and the stars aren’t holding back.

Wizkid is in full renaissance mode, exploring fresh sonic territory as he links up with fast-rising Afrobeats talent Mavo for an Amapiano-driven record, after joining forces with two of Africa’s super DJ’s: DJ Maphorisa and DJ Tunez for a three-track mixtape South Gidi.

Another Afrobeats heavyweight Davido, teams up with Mavo for the remix of his hit “Shakabulizzy”, making him one of the weekend’s most talked-about new names.

Over in the global lane, Tems continues to expand her reach, bringing her soulful depth to UK rap sensation Dave’s latest project The Boy Who Played the Harp.

Meanwhile, Tay Iwar and Juls deliver pure “Magic”, fusing silky vocals and lush production. From smooth Afrobeats to Amapiano anthems and soulful collaborations, these new releases cut across moods.

Here are the 10 essential songs you need to stream right now.

Raindance – Dave ft. Tems

Dave and Tems bring calm and surprising chemistry in "Raindance". The song feels both romantic and reflective, with Tems’ soulful voice balancing Dave’s signature storytelling. The UK rapper opens up about love, family and what it means to build trust. Tems answers with warmth and grace, turning vulnerability into melody. It’s quiet, deep and full of heart. A beautiful record to kickstart your weekend.

Magic – Juls & Tay Iwar

Whenever Tay Iwar and Juls come together to make music, it’s always guaranteed to be exceptional. “Magic” lives up to its name. It’s slow, smooth and full of groove. Juls builds an airy rhythm while Tay Iwar blesses the song with his superb vocals. Tay sings about connection and desire. The song has that late-night energy. It’s the kind of track that gets you on the first listen.

FIESTA – DJ Maphorisa, DJ Tunez, Wizkid, Zaba & Zeh McGeba

Fiesta is pure joy! DJ Maphorisa and DJ Tunez bring the bounce, while Wizkid floats over the beat like he’s been waiting for this groove. When he sings “Fiesta… forever,” it feels like a nod to Lionel Richie’s All Night Long. The rhythm blends Amapiano with Afrobeats warmth. The backup from Zaba and Zeh McGeba are immaculate, global and ready for the dance floor. It’s the sound of Friday night done right.

Shakabulizzy (Remix) – Mavo ft. Davido

The viral sensation gets the ultimate Afrobeats seal of approval. Davido jumps on Mavo's breakout street-hop hit, guaranteeing a global takeover. This remix is set to turn a local buzz into an immediate worldwide anthem.

MELODY – Lamix & Khaid

This one is light, catchy and simple. Melody is a song about emotion and balance. Swedish rapper of Gambian descent Lamix, teamed up with Nigerian singer Khaid. Both of their verses were spot on and full of feeling. It’s soft Afropop done right. Definitely won to kickstart your weekend.

Salty Chips – Juney Luv

Joan Akanibo, known professionally as "Juney Luv", is one of the most promising new voices breaking out of Nigeria’s alternative scene. When listeners first encounter her atmospheric music, few would likely guess that the artist, born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, actively chooses to transcend continental genre boundaries.

Her latest track “Salty Chips” sounds like something straight out of Taylor Swift’s Folklore and Evermore era. The song is a big shift from the usual Afrobeats energy. It’s indie-pop, emotional, and full of meaning. The production is simple, mixing Soft guitars and light electronic sounds giving it that same dreamy mood Taylor created with producer Aaron Dessner.

However, Juney Luv’s delivery is truly remarkable. Her sound feels intentional, letting the lyrics shine through. She tells a story like she’s singing directly to you. “Salty Chips” shows that she’s not just chasing trends, she’s building her own lane, one that is heartfelt and full of promise.

ROCK IT – Rexxie, BhadBoi OML & King Dr. Saheed Osupa

Rock It is a proper street-party record. Rexxie came through with another masterclass of a beat, while BhadBoi OML slides in with youthful energy. Meanwhile Fuji legend King Dr. Saheed Osupa gives it roots and authority. It’s the typical old-school meets new wave, and the result is fire.

MONEY CONSTANT – DJ Maphorisa, DJ Tunez, Wizkid, Mavo

Wizkid, DJ Tunez, DJ Maphorisa and rising star Mavo came together for a monumental fusion of Nigerian Afrobeats and South African Amapiano.

The production from Maphorisa and Tunez is a smooth, high-energy dance masterpiece. Wizkid delivers his trademark silky vocals, elevating the track's superstar status. Mavo also holds his own alongside three continental giants. The song reeks of groove and looks poised to become a club banger.

Normally – Show Dem Camp, Joey B & Boj

Show Dem Camp are back in their pocket with “Normally”. As usual, it’s relaxed but layered. The trio reflect on life, work and what “normal” means for people chasing dreams. Boj add his usual texture and charm to the chorus. It’s calm, witty and true to SDC’s steady rhythm.

