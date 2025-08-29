New Music Friday: 10 songs you should check out featuring Gyakie, Wizard Chan, Young Jonn

Friday, August 29, has been another busy release day for Nigerian music, with several Afrobeats stars releasing new singles.

Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage released her new album titled 'This One Is Personal' with guest appearances from British Nigerian rapper Skepta, fast-rising star Taves, and renowned singer-songwriter James Fauntleroy.

Spinall also released a new album titled 'Eko Groove' with multiple star-studded features including Wizkid, Omah Lay, Tyla, Summer Walker, Buju Banton, and Young Jonn.

Ghanaian star Gyakie released her debut album titled 'After Midnight'. The 17-track project has a supporting cast that includes Ghanaian superstars Shatta Wale and Omar Sterling. Nigerian hitmaker Young Jonn and British rappers Headie One and Kojey Radical also appear on the album.



Here are 10 songs you should check out this week.

Gyakie - Damn U feat 6lack

'Damn U' see Gyakie reflects on the complications of love through moving melodies and emotive lyrics. She taps American star 6lack, who is famous for making hits defined by emotions.

Kizz Daniel - To Be A Man

Kizz Daniel displays his superlative penmanship with a new song in which he shares the challenges of being a man.



The relatable writing, captivating melodies, and groovy production combine to send a message about the challenges of being a man in a world that rarely appreciates them.

Tiwa Savage - 10%

The phenomenal Tiwa Savage showcases her vocals on this sensually charged R&B record that offers a no-holds-barred account of romantic desires.

Wizard Chan - Amen (God My Dealer)

Wizard Chan shows why he's a special artist with this stunning blend of Highlife and Hip-Hop, with a sampling of the classic gospel track 'Amen'.

Young Jonn - Cash Flow feat Wizkid

'Cash Flow' is exactly what the title suggests: money, power, and premium enjoyment. Backed by a smooth, addictive beat laced with Young Jonn’s signature production finesse, the track is a flex-heavy, feel-good banger that captures both artists at their most confident.



Wizkid floats effortlessly, delivering sleek melodies and sharp lines with the grace only he can bring, while Young Jonn commands the hook with undeniable charisma. It’s the sound of two heavyweights in cruise control.

Bella Shmurda - Holy Jah

Street pop star Bella Shmurda returns with a new single where he shares his desire for success and the pursuit of the good life.

Spinall - Struggle feat Summer Walker, Buju Banton

Spinall brings together Dancehall legend Buju Banton and American R&B star Summer Walker for this moving reggae record that encourages strength and resilience.

Africaine - Give Me Love

The ability to make delightful song that embraces Afrobeats sensibilities with her R&B influences is why Africaine is one of the most exciting rising female stars in Nigerian music.

Tay Iwar - Mercy Please

Sensational singer and songwriter Tay Iwar is back with a new record that serenades beautiful women who wield the power to soften even the toughest men and have other women green with envy.

Victor AD - Save Me

Victor AD calls on a higher power to guide his steps in a treacherous world on a song that deploys EDM production for a vibrant dance record.