Mr P hails OdumoduBlvck for going on a campus tour

In a recent interview on Naija FM, Mr P hailed award-winning rapper OdumoduBlvck over his recently concluded University tour that saw him visit 8 universities across different states in the country.

According to Mr. P, this is a welcome development that recalls the early days of Afrobeats when university tours and performances were a big part of the music industry.

"He's going back to the basics. We used to push our songs with campus performances back in the day," Mr. P said on OdumoduBlvck's tour with the rapper tagged "The Greatest School Tour".

While University tours sponsored by multinationals used to be a large part of the Nigerian music industry and allowed fans to see their favourite artists live, the global success of Afrobeats has relegated local touring to an all-time low.

Similarly, the logistical, economic, and security challenges have made touring Nigeria a largely unatttractive venture.

Mr. P is the latest personality to drum support for touring locally, especially with fast-rising star Llona touring a large section of the country.