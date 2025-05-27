Mr P hails OdumoduBlvck for going on a campus tour

In a recent interview on Naija FM, Mr P hailed award-winning rapper OdumoduBlvck over his recently concluded University tour that saw him visit 8 universities across different states in the country.
According to Mr. P, this is a welcome development that recalls the early days of Afrobeats when university tours and performances were a big part of the music industry.
"He's going back to the basics. We used to push our songs with campus performances back in the day," Mr. P said on OdumoduBlvck's tour with the rapper tagged "The Greatest School Tour".
While University tours sponsored by multinationals used to be a large part of the Nigerian music industry and allowed fans to see their favourite artists live, the global success of Afrobeats has relegated local touring to an all-time low.
Similarly, the logistical, economic, and security challenges have made touring Nigeria a largely unatttractive venture.
Mr. P is the latest personality to drum support for touring locally, especially with fast-rising star Llona touring a large section of the country.
In the interview, Mr. P, who is one half of the legendary P-Square, also touched on the rift between him and his twin brother Paul and older brother Jude, whom he petitioned to the EFCC over allegations of fraud.
On what causes rifts between artists, Mr. P stated that the fans play a big role by targeting these artists and creating a narrative of a major feud, like in the case of Wizkid and Davido.