Minted star Superstar7even announces herself with new single 'Don't Play'

Superstar7even, born Mariam Abiona Ibrahim, is an electrifying force in contemporary music, captivating audiences with her distinctive sound and magnetic stage presence.

The rising star has quickly established herself as one of music's most promising talents, blending infectious melodies with powerful vocal delivery that resonates across generations.

As she makes her official debut with 'Don’t Play', Superstar7even is committed to honing her craft as she continues to refine her sound and artistic vision.

This release represents the beginning of what promises to be an extraordinary musical journey, introducing the world to her unique musical perspective and exceptional talent.

Since emerging on the music scene, Superstar7even has demonstrated an innate ability to connect with listeners through her honest storytelling and dynamic performances.

Her artistry reflects a deep understanding of music's power to inspire, heal, and unite people from all walks of life.

With a name that speaks to her cosmic ambitions and unwavering confidence, Superstar7even represents a new wave of artists who refuse to be confined to traditional genre boundaries.

Her music seamlessly weaves together elements of Afrobeats, Pop, R&B, and contemporary sounds, creating a signature style that is both fresh and timeless.

As she continues to evolve and expand her musical horizons, Superstar7even remains committed to creating music that not only entertains but also elevates and inspires.