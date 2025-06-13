Mayorkun releases new album 'Still The Mayor' with guest verses from Davido, Fireboy

Afrobeats hitmaker Mayorkun has released his highly anticipated third album titled 'Still The Mayor'.

The album features guest appearances from 5-time Grammy nominee Davido, Fireboy, Ghanaian stars King Promise, and Olivetheboy. Also featured on the album are American-Nigerian singer and actor Rotimi, and rappers Dremo and Michii.

Released June 13, 2025, the album packs 12 tracks, and it's Mayorkun's third album in a career that has spanned a decade. Ahead of the album, the award-winning star released the song 'Reason 2 Japa' in April 2025.

In the song, Mayorkun examined Nigeria's socio-economic realities that have continued to force many people to flee the country in the Japa wave.

"Tell me the reason not to japa," he asks rhetorically on the song punctuated by Amapiano log drums as he questions the challenges of living in a country whose political elites continues to hack down the dreams of young Nigerians.

'Reason 2 Japa' is reflective of the times as it tells a story of the mass migration of professional and working-class Nigerians who have left the country in search of greener pastures .

The album comes off the back of his 2023 EP 'Love For Free', which had the charting songs 'For Daddy' and 'Low Key'.

For nearly a decade, Mayorkun has made a name for himself as prolific hitmaker whose witty writing and captivating melodies have won him the hearts of listeners.

Mayorkun's sophomore album 'Back In Office' had the hit song 'Holy Father' featuring Victony.