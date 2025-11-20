Following the success of his reintroduction single ‘Baptism,’ rising Afro-fusion artist Mahvel returns with his latest release, ‘Wish U Well,’ released November 20, 2025.



The record captures Mahvel at a pivotal moment, successfully blending heartfelt lyricism with an energetic 123BPM groove designed for both emotional resonance and dance floor euphoria.

While ‘Baptism’ re-established Mahvel’s sonic identity, ‘Wish U Well’ expands it, pairing vulnerability with rhythm and emotion with movement. The song reflects Mahvel’s ability to craft Afro-fusion that is as introspective as it is infectious, bridging the gap between reflection and release. “I wanted a record that feels alive,” Mahvel shares. “Something that speaks to love, temptation, and consequence, but still makes you move.”

The single’s official artwork, hand-drawn and painted by Emily Rose, visually mirrors the song’s emotional core. Known for her ability to create visual representations of music, Emily describes the piece as an exploration of “the tension between desire and consequence.”

At the centre of the artwork sits a woman on a throne, beckoning a man forward, a visual metaphor for choice and consequence.



Surrounding them are symbols of temptation and tenderness: a bitten apple, a wilting flower, blooming orchids, and a carved heart, all representing the fragile humanity within ‘Wish U Well.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond its standalone beauty, the artwork tells a continuous visual story, connecting Mahvel’s earlier single ‘Baptism’ to his forthcoming project, ‘Kids These Days.’ Together, these visuals trace the emotional evolution of Mahvel’s artistry: from rebirth, to reckoning, to reflection.

Mahvel’s New Chapter