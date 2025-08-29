JJ “Dejocular” Okonkwo brings Afrobeats to Canada’s mainstream media

JJ “Dejocular” Okonkwo is a Nigerian broadcaster, producer, DJ, and actor with nearly 20 years in media. He has worked with Cool FM and News Central TV, and has featured in Nollywood and Hollywood North productions.

Growing up in Lagos in a family of singers, JJ’s life was filled with music. “From my father’s records to my brother’s cassettes, music shaped my passion,” he says.

In 2023, after moving to St. John’s, Canada, he noticed local stations played mostly Western music. “I felt disconnected. It did not reflect the multicultural reality of Canadian society. That, to me, was a gap,” JJ explains.

This led to Inside Afrobeats, a four-part audio series that explores the genre’s history and global impact. The series airs on Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) Radio channels, including those in Edmonton, Newfoundland, and Vancouver, and can be streamed via cbc.ca/insideafrobeats (available only in Canada ).

“The goal is to amplify Afrobeats. It is about the sound, the stories, and the culture, and ensuring African voices are heard,” JJ says.

“Afrobeats blends with any genre while staying proudly African. The beats bring joy, and the storytelling makes it unique,” he adds.

With Inside Afrobeats, @jj_dejocular is sharing African rhythms with audiences worldwide.

