Indian star Kanika Kapoor reimagines classic 'Chaap Tilak' with Alpha P & Lade

Legendary Indian pop sensation Kanika Kapoor returns with “Chaap Tilak”, a genre-defying collaboration featuring Nigeria’s vocal enchantress Lade and the silky-toned Afropop luminary Alpha P.

Now available across digital platforms, this track poses as a spiritual invocation of love, rendered in three voices, three perspectives, and one shared emotion of devotion.

A contemporary ode built atop the timeless foundation of Amir Khusro’s poetic legacy, Kanika Kapoor, known for her sultry vocals and knack for sonic reinventions, leads the charge with her performance of ‘Chaap Tilak’ soaked in longing and reverence.

Lade’s ethereal tone flows like honey through the verses. At the same time, Alpha P adds modern romantic urgency with a textured delivery that speaks to a generation unafraid to beg for love out loud.

On 'Chaap Tilak', Kanika blends cultures and showcases the shared vulnerability and desperate and unshakable desire to be loved, which is a feeling that binds us as humans.

The production delicately dances between Indian classical motifs and Afro-fusion rhythms, which is a marriage of tabla and 808s, harmonium and hi-hats, crafted to seduce the listener into surrender.

Kanika Kapoor, known for her unstoppable energy, has been at the top of her game across multiple fields, whether as an artist, a celebrated fashionista, or an entrepreneur.