Humble Muiz, the new light of Afrobeats drops new single-evidence

Humble Muiz, born Lawal Muiz, is a fresh voice in Afrobeat with roots in Oyo State, Nigeria. Raised in Ajegunle, Lagos, he developed a deep connection to music early on.

In a neighborhood with limited recreational options, music became his refuge and constant companion, providing a way to cope with both good and challenging times. From listening to countless songs to finding solace in the beats, Muiz’s passion for music grew until an unexpected studio session revealed his own talent.

His journey into music began serendipitously. One day, while hanging out with friends, Muiz found himself in a recording studio where a friend was producing beats. What started as a casual vibe turned into his first recorded track, a moment that shocked him and his friends with his potential. Their encouragement convinced him to pursue music seriously, marking the start of his artistic journey.

Muiz describes his sound as “Afro-anything,” blending elements of Afrobeats with his unique vibe. He credits his influences, “Uncle K” and “Biggest Bird,” for inspiring him to push his boundaries and aim higher with each song. Their work ethic and success have kept him motivated, constantly raising the bar for his own music.

Humble Muiz may be just starting out, but his journey is guided by determination, passion, and the dream of leaving a lasting mark in the music industry, offering fans a unique blend of Afro-inspired rhythms and heartfelt lyrics that reflect his own life experiences.

His just released song - EVIDENCE out of his anticipated Ep “Lagos” is out on all streaming platforms.

---