Hp Zendo emerges as Benin’s next frontier star with sophomore EP “Give Am Belle”

Nigeria’s music scene has witnessed an undeniable wave of talent rising from Benin City, with names like Rema, Shallipopi, and Pluto’s very own Zerrydl proving that the ancient city is fast becoming a cradle of Afrobeats excellence.

Now, another name is joining that conversation: Hp Zendo, whose sophomore EP “Give Am Belle” dropped on September 14, 2025, under Only God Music Entertainment.

Born Ogun Omumati Hope , Zendo is carving a lane that blends street-inspired energy with stylish self-expression, a quality that aligns him closely with the disruptive, playful, and ambitious style of Shallipopi . Much like Plutomaniac sounds, his music draws from the streets but elevates into global-ready Afrobeats that can travel beyond Nigeria’s borders.

His new EP, “Give Am Belle,” is an 8-track journey through ambition, enjoyment, and reflection. Opening with “Jeff Bezos” (prod. by Jadubeatz) and “Sanwo” (prod. by Shocker), the project captures the hustle and drive that mirror the Lagos-to-Benin grind.

Songs like “Choplife” featuring Picazo, Gengz, and Flex B amplify that street party energy, while “Make Am” with Areezy and “Kind Man” with Dhriz highlight his lyrical sharpness and collaborative spirit. Closing with “Winner” and “Deliver Me,” Zendo balances celebration with vulnerability, showing depth often overlooked in street-hop circles.

What sets Zendo apart is his ability to pair music with fashion-forward identity. Just as Rema brought an edgy, futuristic image to Afrobeats and Shallipopi branded the “pluto” lifestyle, Zendo is using high fashion to shape his own narrative.

His bold style choices, from experimental streetwear to luxury-inspired fits, tie seamlessly into the themes of “Give Am Belle.” This dual identity — music and fashion — is making him one of the most exciting voices to watch from Benin’s new wave.

If Rema redefined Afropop, Shallipopi pioneered a new street-savvy sound, and Zerrydl gave Pluto fresh energy, Hp Zendo is emerging as the stylish, bold frontier voice bridging street credibility with global appeal. With “Give Am Belle,” he not only asserts himself as Benin’s next big act but also as part of a new generation rewriting what it means to be an Afrobeats star.

