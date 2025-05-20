Hitmaker Shizzi decries the state of Afrobeats, says many songs aren't connecting

Shizzi opines that Afrobeats is a state where many songs aren't connecting.

The famous producer made this remark on his X page, where he pointed out that only a few songs have been able to connect with listeners.

"Afrobeats has been going through a weird phase in the past 2 years. So many songs come out every day, but only a few truly resonate," the post reads.

Shizzi's comment is the latest concern over the state of Nigerian pop music, which many agree has had diminishing returns in the past two years.

In 2024, Afrobeats struggled to deliver a crossover hit, while the local hits didn't enjoy the wide acceptance and longevity of the preceding years.

Similarly, there have been concerns over the industry's capacity to churn out new stars.

While 2025 has gotten off to a positive start for Afrobeats, there are still concerns over its global positioning and acceptance, with some artists cancelling their proposed tours in America and Europe.

Shizzi's comment comes from an individual who is well-positioned to make such an observation, given his contribution to the scene through his production that has delivered notable hit records for Davido, including his smash hit 'Dami Duro'.

Although Afrobeats might be experiencing diminishing returns, especially internationally, this is not peculiar to Nigerian music alone.