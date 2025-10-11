Grammy-Nominated Producer Shizzi Launches OBG Records, Ordained By God

Grammy-nominated Nigerian producer Shizzi (Oluwaseyi Akerele), one of the most

Influential figures in Afrobeats officially announce the launch of his record label, OBG

Records (Ordained By God), a new era for African music built on legacy, purpose, and

discovery.



With over a billion streams across a career that has shaped Afrobeats’ global rise, Shizzi’s production credits span modern classics such as Davido’s “Dami Duro”, Wizkid’s “Love My Baby”, Wande Coal’s “Baby Face”, and collaborations with Beyoncé, Chris Brown, and Fireboy DML.

From church drummer to one of the genre’s defining architects, his journey mirrors the sound’s evolution; raw, spiritual, and borderless.



Now, through OBG Records, Shizzi takes a bold step from hitmaker to kingmaker. The

Imprint represents a creative sanctuary for artists who embody originality, depth, and global potential, a direct response to what Shizzi describes as a “weird phase” in Afrobeats, where the focus on virality has sometimes overshadowed artistry.

“OBG is a reflection of faith, purpose, and legacy,” Shizzi said. “Afrobeats is evolving fast, but it needs depth again. With OBG, I want to raise artists who don’t just chase hits; they make timeless music. Tayor is the beginning of that vision.”



The label’s first signing, Tayor, is the heartbeat of this new movement. For the past three years, Shizzi has worked closely with him behind the scenes, refining his sound, developing his artistry, and aligning every creative detail for an impactful debut. Their chemistry has birthed a sound rooted in emotion and melody but designed for global reach.