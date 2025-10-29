Global Music Superstar MR EAZI Unveils ‘MAISON ROUGE’ EP – An Intimate Homecoming To His Banku Music Roots

GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY Award winning musician and creative innovator MR EAZI is excited to unveil his excellent new EP titled MAISON ROUGE, which doubles as a homecoming to his Banku Music roots, as well as a love letter to his day one fans and the early signature sound that first made him a cult favourite. Named after the Cotonou house where he lived while crafting this new project, designed to evoke nostalgia for his early sound, the Maison Rouge EP restores the intimate and soulful glow of early classics and afropop essentials like ‘Skin Tight’ and ‘Bankulize’, while dialling it forward with inventive contemporary soundscapes and resonant story-first songwriting. Across warm grooves, palm-wine motifs, intimate vocal textures, and rich melodies, Mr Eazi reconnects with his early listeners and welcomes a new generation into his Banku Music universe.

Leading the Maison Rouge project, ‘Violence’, which was produced by frequent collaborators P.Priime (Wizkid, Rema, Tyla) and E.Kelly (Major Lazer, Joeboy), unfurls on a mellow afrobeats groove, delivering something romantic and quintessentially Eazi, while ‘Make E No Tey’ rides a buoyant body-moving rhythm that brings pure sunshine in the middle of this autumn season. Elsewhere, ‘Busstop’ channels upbeat Ghanaian hiplife into a kinetic afrofusion earworm built for radio, street parties, dancefloors, and big playlists alike. Lead singles ‘Casanova’, a cheeky and candid ode to choosing commitment produced by TXMO (Adekunle Gold, Oxlade) and Kel-P (Burna Boy, Future), the playful stripped-back and tender offering ‘Corny’, and ‘Love Me Now’ deepen the tapestry of the project, and reveal their own layers in Mr Eazi’s intimate Maison Rouge story.

With over two billion streams under his belt, over fifteen million social media followers, and critical acclaim from the likes of New York Times, Billboard, and Rolling Stone, Mr Eazi frames this new Maison Rouge EP as a full-circle reset for the global star – it is his seminal Banku Music with renewed intention. The lush EP’s sonic palette blends nostalgic Banku Music instrumentation with modern detail, from its pocketed percussions, and lilting guitar motifs, to its spacious arrangements that leave ample room for feeling. It is intimate, romantic, and resolutely authentic, in the way that only Mr Eazi knows how to do. For Mr Eazi, Maison Rouge is more than this collection of seven songs, it is a place, a house of memory and melody where the afropop trailblazer is reconnecting with why he started, and inviting listeners to step in, slow down, and stay awhile.

MORE ABOUT MR EAZI

Mr Eazi is a GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY award winning musician, creative visionary and one of Africa’s most influential and most streamed artists, with over two billion streams under his belt. Raised in Nigeria and breaking out of Ghana, Eazi is the creator of the seminal afropop sound Banku Music, a mellow fusion of Ghanaian highlife grooves, Nigerian chord sensibilities and Pidgin-laced storytelling. Amongst the first African artists to perform at the world-renowned Coachella Festival, he is known for essential afropop classics including ‘Skin Tight’, ‘Leg Over’, ‘Bankulize’ and ‘XXX’, and a run of groundbreaking collaborations with icons such as Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, Nicki Minaj, Diplo, J Balvin, and Angélique Kidjo. His coveted discography includes two cult-classic mixtapes Life Is Eazi Vol. 1: Accra To Lagos and Life Is Eazi Vol. 2: Lagos To London, and his critically acclaimed debut album The Evil Genius, championed by the likes of New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Billboard.

Beyond his own music, Mr Eazi is a builder. Through his independent ecosystem, emPawa Africa, which spans across label, distribution and publishing, he has funded, mentored and scaled a new wave of African talent, helping launch the careers for Joeboy, Fave, J.Derobie, and more. He co-founded the dance project Choplife Soundsystem with BBC 1Xtra’s DJ Edu in 2023, and he continues to bridge culture and commerce as an innovator and business leader. His first-of-its-kind art initiative for The Evil Genius united 13 visual artists from eight African countries, with exhibitions in Accra, London, and Lagos – another expression of his mission to platform African creativity on its own terms, while his keynote talks at Google, TED, MIDEM and the UN reflect his role as a global advocate for Africa. In 2025, Mr Eazi stands as artist, entrepreneur and activist in equal measure, expanding African music’s global footprint while opening doors for the next generation.

‘MAISON ROUGE’ EP TRACKLIST

Violence Wait For Your Love Casanova Make E No Tey Corny Busstop Love Me Now

CONNECT WITH MR EAZI

