Warri-born artist Garvicii is set to release his debut EP ‘Becoming Garvicii’, six-track project that traces his evolution from an emerging talent into one of Nigeria’s promising new voices.

Following the attention gained from his introspective debut single ‘Conversations’ and the emotive ballad ‘Heartless’, Garvicii expands his storytelling with a project that explores identity, purpose, and artistic growth.

The EP features six tracks, ‘Conversations’, ‘Adiwali’, ‘Heartless’, ‘Senses’, ‘Like You’, and ‘Waka’. The songs reflect a range of themes including reflection, emotional honesty, personal conviction, and resilience, offering a cohesive portrait of an artist coming into his own.

In Garvicii’s words, “Becoming Garvicii is not just music; it is documentation, a mirror of who I am and a forecast of who I’m becoming.”



With a sound that blends Afrobeats with experimental elements and lyrics rooted in personal experience, the EP introduces a distinct artistic perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raised in Warri, Garvicii combines Afrobeats, hip-hop, and pop influences to create a sound defined by melodic depth and creative exploration.



His versatility earned international attention in 2024 through his collaboration with UK virtual band Studio Killers on the remix of ‘Jenny (I Wanna Ruin Our Friendship)’, a song that gained massive traction across digital platforms. His verse added an Afrobeats layer that helped bridge cultures through sound.

Now stepping forward as a solo artist, his debut EP ‘Becoming Garvicii’ establishes his voice and artistic vision. The project positions him as a rising act with intent, one focused on growth, expression, and authenticity.