Froshdada set to ignite summer with 'Get Inside' - A vibrant Afrobeat, Afroswing, Afrofusion single

Yusuf Adeyi Ogunlade with stage name Froshdada is an emerging artiste known for his unique style and captivating stage presence.

Froshdada is thrilled to announce the release of his highly anticipated single, "Get Inside," on June 6th. With "Get Inside," he's poised to make a significant impact on the music scene, bringing the essence of Lagos's buzzing lifestyle to a global audience.

"Get Inside" is a captivating blend of Afrobeat, Afro-swing, and afro-fusion that embodies the vibrant energy of Lagos's bustling lifestyle. Inspired by the city's infectious rhythms and street-smart attitude, Froshdada's latest offering promises to get you moving and grooving all summer long.

He lays emphasis on the street phrase, ‘good girls love bad boys, bad boy being a street wise champ using street knowledge to bag a baddie! A common occurrence in the city of Lagos.

Froshdada's music is a reflection of his street-wise persona, infused with a dash of charm and charisma. With "Get Inside," he's taking a fresh approach to Afro-pop, blending top West African sounds with a hint of Ghanaian vibes to create a pure African art experience.

Get ready for the ultimate summer anthem!

Contact: Froshdadadirect@gmail.com

