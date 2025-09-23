Friendship in Rivalry: Olamide says he's Friends with Afrobeats Big 3 despite clashes

“They are all my friends, they just cause too much trouble times,” Olamide said jokingly in Yoruba on his relationship with Afrobeats megstars Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid.

In a recent interview on The Afrobeats Podcast, the legendary Olamide Baddo succinctly captured what it felt like to be friends with the duelling trio.



Although the iconic rapper's comments were light-hearted, they reflect the respect with which he is held by his peers, especially the famous Afrobeats Big 3.

“Sometimes, many people can’t align on so many things,” Olamide says on the rivalry that exists between the trio at the forefront of Afrobeats global exportation.



This inability to agree has descended into rivalry, which has birthed some of the longest beefs in Afrobeats. These issues have sadly continued to endure and even reached new lows in the past two years.

Olamide is in a peculiar position amidst all three stars as the Big 3 is often expanded to a Big 4 to accommodate his impact in Nigerian music. His proximity to these stars over the past 15 years has birthed a friendship that has withstood the interminable rivalry among them.

MUST READ: Here are the Big 3 artists of different eras of Nigerian mainstream music since 1999 The rapper is among the few artists who have recorded songs with Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, in what is a reflection of his desire to stay out of their fracas.

On his self-titled release in 2025, Olamide featured Wizkid on two songs in a testament to their long-lasting friendship. According to the YBNL boss, he initially only planned to feature Wizkid on ‘Kai’ but ended up having him on ‘Billionaires Club’ with Darkoo after the Grammy winner heard the song and insisted on being on it.