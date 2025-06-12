Fela’s ‘Zombie’ album inducted into Grammy Hall of Fame

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, the late Afrobeat pioneer, has been inducted into the 2025 Grammy Hall of Fame for his 1976 album, ‘Zombie’.

The announcement was made by the Recording Academy earlier in the week, declaring that the classic album met the criteria for recordings with “lasting qualitative or historical significance.”

The award was received on behalf of the Kuti family by Fela’s eldest son, Femi Kuti, who described it as an “honour”.

He wrote on X, “Our father’s legacy lives on. We are honoured to accept this Grammy Hall of Fame award on behalf of Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

“His music continues to inspire and unite people across the world.”

Femi’s statement could not be truer considering the lasting impact Fela’s music is having on a global scale, transcending Nigeria.

The Grammy Hall Of Fame was established by the Recording Academy in 1973 to honour recordings of lasting qualitative or historical significance that are at least 25 years old.

Inductees are selected annually by a special member committee of eminent and knowledgeable professionals from all branches of the recording arts.

Nearly three decades after Fela’s death, he is still remembered as an influential icon who voiced his opinions on matters that affected Nigeria through music.

Fela’s Zombie joins other notable entries such as albums by Jay-Z, Santana, and Cat Stevens in the Grammy Hall of Fame collection.

Released during Nigeria’s military era, Zombie was Fela’s fierce criticism of military brutality and blind loyalty to authority. The bold message in the music triggered a major crackdown in 1977 when soldiers allegedly raided his Kalakuta Republic, setting properties ablaze and assaulting his family and supporters.