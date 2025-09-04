Fame doesn't come easy, Shoday used to post 60 videos daily on TikTok before he blew up

Fast-rising Afrobeats star Shoday, in a recent interview on Echo Room, shared the hard work that went into getting consumer attention in the early stages of his career.

According to Shoday, he used to post 60 videos on TikTok to promote his songs with the hope that the algorithm would pick up a few of the videos.



"I used to post 60 videos every day. I calculated that out of those 60 videos, the aglorightm will push 1," he shared.

He added that his motivations for making the videos were that he considers it the barest minimum an emerging artist can do in promoting their song.



"This is my own thing, a banker will wake up every day, go to work, and hustle for 9 - 10 hours. These 60 videos you can make them in 1 or 2 hours. Just drop your phone, record the videos, and add funny captions that will make people repost them."



Shoday's hard work eventually paid off when his single 'Caution' went viral and became a hit song that rocketed him from TikTok sensation to mainstream stardom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after scoring a trending song, he revealed that it didn't translate into monetary success for him, and this forced him to part ways with his previous record label.



"You can't have a viral song and think you will get the bag (make money). Where the real bag is when you get a proper hit song that everybody knows. Before I started getting booked for gigs, I had 4 - 5 songs that people know."

READ ALSO: 5 things emerging artists should do in 2025 to build more following

Shoday's revelation restates the consistency and hard work that precede the success of an artist.

ADVERTISEMENT

There's no substitute for consistency: Why you should make content as an emerging artist

In the interview, Shoday said that "You can't be too rigid as an artist who doesn't have money. As an artist, it's very important for you to have community".



One of the fastest ways to build community as an emerging artist is through using your social media to showcase your talent and build a following.

Reasons why you should create content as an emerging artist

Get noticed

The music world is packed. Content is your spotlight. Posting clips, freestyles, or even short updates keeps you in front of people who might become fans.

Connect with fans

Fans love more than just your songs. They want to know you, your vibe, and your story. Content is how they feel close to you even before a show.

READ ALSO: Is it important to own your masters as an artist?

ADVERTISEMENT