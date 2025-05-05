Dunsin Oyekan complains about copyright breaches on digital platforms

In a post on his X account, gospel music star Pastor Dunsin Oyekan complained over the illegal upload of his song on digital platforms.

In the post, Oyekan stated that he previously released the track titled 'Code of Worship' in 2022 in the album 'The Glory Experience' only to find that someone recently reuploaded the track on digital platforms.

"My X folks, I need you to help report and bring down a criminal and illegal upload on all digital platforms. Someone released CODE OF WORSHIP again. I released it on THE GLORY EXPERIENCE album in 2022z Please wherever you find it, Report immediately. Thanks"

He asked that listeners report the song which he tagged "criminal and illegal."

Dunsin Oyekan is the latest musician to decry copyright infirgements confronting the Nigerian music industry of which even gospel music is not spared.

Over the years, there have been cases of illegal uploading of songs, especially of veteran artists whose work was released before the advent of the digital era.

While the Copyright Act protects intellectual properties like music, its implementation has constituted a challenge that has made the legislation largely ineffective.

The lengthy court process has also made legal recourse unattractive, as cases sometimes take years to be resolved.

The case of King Sunny Ade vs African Songs Limited, which lasted 30 years in court.

Digital streaming platforms have, however, made addressing issues of illegal uploads and copyright breaches faster by giving rights owners the option to apply for a take-down order.