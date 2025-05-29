Drake becomes the artist with the most RIAA Diamond certifications.

In a landmark feat, Drake has become the artist with the most RIAA-certified Diamond records.



He achieved this historic feat after his songs 'Hold On, We’re Going Home' and 'Best I Ever Had' surpassed 10 million sales in the United States.

Other Drake songs to have receieved RIAA diamond certifications include: 'God's Plan', 'One Dance' with Wizkid and Skyla, 'Hotline Bling', 'SICKO MODE' with Travis Scott, 'Life Is Good' with Future, 'Work,' 'Love Me' with Drake, and 'No Guidance' with Chris Brown.

This historic feat comes weeks after Drake became the first artist in history to reach 500 million RIAA certification units.

This history making feat is a testament to his status as one of the most commercial artists globally, especially in the United States where he holds multiple charting records.

He recently set a new record for the cumulative weeks on the Billboard 200 after breaking the record previously held by The Beatles.

He also recently scored his 14th NO. 1 song as a soloist, thanks to his recent collaborative album with PartyNextDoor '$ome $exy 4 U.'

Drake's 14th NO. 1 Billboard 200 topping album saw him equal hip hop icon Jay Z and Pop music megastar Taylor Swift as joint second.

It also put Drake just five NO. 1 albums behind the record of 19 chart-topping albums set by The Beatles.

Among other landmark feats recorded by Drake in the United States are his 13 NO. 1 hits, which equaled Micheal Jackson's record as the male soloist with the most NO. 1 song on Billboard Hot 100.

Drake also holds the record for the artist with the most songs on Spotify, with over 1 billion streams. He boasts of an impressive 16 songs that have surpassed this milestone.

2025 is expected to be a busy year for Drake who was recently announced as the highest-selling rapper of 2024 by IFPI.

The Canadian history-breaking artist is also the second best-selling artist of 2024 behind Taylor Swift, who topped the list for the third consecutive year and fifth overall time.

Drake is the highest-ranking rapper, ahead of Eminem who is NO. ,8 and Kendrick Lamar who ranks at NO. 9 and with whom he had a high-profile rap beef in 2024.

