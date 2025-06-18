DJ Neptune explains why Da Grin is the artist he respects the most

In a recent interview on Hip TV, celebrated Nigerian disc jockey Neptune has revealed the Nigerian artist that impressed him the most during a recording session.

Neptune shared that while he has worked with several gifted artists, the musician who blew his mind the most is the late rapper Da Grin.

According to Neptune, Da Grin blew his mind when he recorded his verse on their collaboration '123' in under 8 minutes.

"If there's one artist I respect so much, it's Da Grin. When we recorded the remix of '123', he delivered his verse in 8 minutes," Neptune said about how the late rapper showed up to his studio and delivered his iconic verse in under 8 minutes.

He added that the moment would be the last time he would see Da Grin, as he died two days later in a fatal car crash.

In the interview, Neptune spoke about his journey into music at an early age despite the reservations of his father, who was a mechanical engineer.

In a career that has spanned over 10 years, Neptune has become one of Nigeria's most popular DJs, who has collaborated with many Afrobeats hitmakers, including Davido, Burna Boy, Omah Lay, and more.

In 2020, his hit song 'Nobody' featuring Mr. Eazi and Joeboy enjoyed huge success and won the Headies Awards for Song of the Year.