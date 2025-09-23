DJ Neptune Amplifies Afrobeats Rising Stars in 'Greatness IV'

Music architect, DJ Neptune, one of Africa’s most influential DJs and producers, is back with 'Greatness IV'.

Following the massive success of 'Greatness III', which dominated charts and airwaves across the continent, Neptune raises the bar even higher with a 14-track album showcasing his creative versatility, collaborative spirit, and commitment to elevating contemporary Afrobeats and global sounds.

Produced by Timbun, Ugly & Though, NYRP, and DJ Neptune, Greatness IV features contributions from a diverse lineup of artists who bring unique energy and perspectives to the project.

The album includes appearances from Kojo Black, Swayvee, Moelogo, Rybeena, Guchi, Berri Tiga, Timi Martins, Shon, Hotkeed, Reeha, Kabusa Choir, Lazarus, Dera, Lyrxx, Kimimoteleba, Gbolar Mighty, and Portable, among others, creating a sonic experience that is both innovative and rooted in African rhythms.

ADVERTISEMENT

From Lagos to Ghana, every track is crafted to move listeners and redefine the sound of contemporary Afrobeats. Each artist adds a distinct layer of creativity, resulting in an album that is both cohesive and adventurous.

This album is more than just music; it’s a celebration of creativity, resilience, and African culture. Each track tells a story, and DJ Neptune hopes listeners will dance, reflect, and feel inspired.