D'banj rolls back the years with new single 'Tobari' featuring DJ Obi & DJ Maphorisa

Afropop icon D’Banj returns to the spotlight with a magnetic new single titled 'Tobari', featuring Nigerian nightlife legend DJ Obi and South African amapiano powerhouse DJ Maphorisa.

Known for shaping the sound of a generation, D’Banj taps into his signature charm and leaves you wanting more.

Produced for the dancefloor, 'Tobari' rides the intersection of Afro-house, amapiano, and playful street-pop.

The record opens with an exclusive-lifestyle flex, “Chilling now in Obi’s house, wearing Timbaland from head to toe”, setting a smooth tone of luxury and late-night groove. The flirtatious hook, “That my koko drives her wild,” throws back to D’Banj’s iconic style, mixing humour with bold confidence.

With call-and-response Yoruba chants like “To ba ri… ki le fe wa so?”, the track turns into a communal celebration. It’s built for sing-alongs, viral moments, and spontaneous dance circles from Lagos rooftops to Jo’burg clubs.

“‘Tobari’ is a celebration of sound and friendship,” says D’Banj. “It’s what happens when icons from different scenes connect; we bring the heat and invite the world to dance with us.”

D'banj's new single sees him draw inspiration from his classic 'Why Me', which is one of Afrobeats' greatest hits and which announced him as the Koko Master set to redefine Nigerian music.

In 2024, the legendary star released the album 'The Entertainer: D' Sequel', where he reimagined his classic single 'Tongolo' while partnering with stars Phyno, Akon, Peruzzi, and Awilo Longomba.