Davido's 'Timeless' receives Silver certification in the UK

Davido's fourth album has received a Silver Plaque in the United Kingdom, which captures its success in the country.
In a post shared by popular music chart and data reporting platform Chart Data, 'Timeless' has sold 100,000 units in the UK, which makes it eligible for a silver plaque.
The album, released on March 31, 2023, enjoyed massive success, including setting first-day and first-week streaming records on Spotify Nigeria, Audiomack, Boomplay, and YouTube.
READ ALSO: 'Timeless' @2: Here are 17 accomplishments by Davido's fourth album
The project packed 17 tracks with guest appearances from Asake, Skepta, Dexta Daps, Fave, Cavemen, and Angelique Kidjo.
The album earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Global Album and a Headies nomination for Song of the Year.
The hit single 'Unavailable' has been certified Silver in the UK, and it also received a Grammy nomination for Best African Song Performance.
Other hit songs on the album include 'Feel', which received a Grammy nomination for Best Global Song Performance.
Davido has since followed up with his fifth album '5ive', released in April 2025. The 17-track project has enjoyed commercial success with the hit single 'With You' featuring Omah Lay becoming one of the biggest songs of 2025 so far.
The five-time Grammy nominee is set to perform songs from his new album and other classic hits in his ongoing '5ive' tour, which includes several stops in North America and Europe.