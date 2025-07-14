Davido's 'Timeless' receives Silver certification in the UK

Davido's fourth album has received a Silver Plaque in the United Kingdom, which captures its success in the country.

In a post shared by popular music chart and data reporting platform Chart Data, 'Timeless' has sold 100,000 units in the UK, which makes it eligible for a silver plaque.

The album, released on March 31, 2023, enjoyed massive success, including setting first-day and first-week streaming records on Spotify Nigeria, Audiomack, Boomplay, and YouTube.

The project packed 17 tracks with guest appearances from Asake, Skepta, Dexta Daps, Fave, Cavemen, and Angelique Kidjo.

The album earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Global Album and a Headies nomination for Song of the Year.

The hit single 'Unavailable' has been certified Silver in the UK, and it also received a Grammy nomination for Best African Song Performance.

Other hit songs on the album include 'Feel', which received a Grammy nomination for Best Global Song Performance.

Davido has since followed up with his fifth album '5ive', released in April 2025. The 17-track project has enjoyed commercial success with the hit single 'With You' featuring Omah Lay becoming one of the biggest songs of 2025 so far .