Davido shares how his father paid $200K to get him out of a contract

In a new interview with BET, Nigerian megastar Davido shared how his father, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, had to refund $200K to get him out of a contract.

According to Davido, at the early stage of his career, after scoring the hit single 'Dami Duro' as a 17-year-old, he was offered a record deal worth 200,000 USD.

"My Dad found out someone gave me $200K for a contract, he called them, gave them back their money and cancelled the contract," Davido said, narrating the early days of his career where he found success as a teenager and how this made pursuing a university education tough.

"He didn't want me to owe anybody but I was feeling like you're a whole billionaire and you don't want to give me money, so I had to go find my way," Davido recounted what led to the contract.



"Thank God he did (cancel the contract) because I would have just been getting off the contract like two years ago," he said, referring to his Dad refunding the investors.

The story of Davido's first professional contract has been shared by businessman Tosin Ashafa, who is one of the investors behind the contract.



In a post on his X account, he recounted how the musician's father bought out the contract.

In the interview, Davido was asked to choose between his 'A Good Time' tour and the 'Timeless' tour.



The five-time Grammy nominee opted for his 'Timeless' tour, which he described as a landmark moment that saw him share his music with fans in sold-out Arenas.

Davido recently announced the dates for his '5 Alive' tour, which is set to kick off in the coming weeks.

The multi-award-winning star announced 13 dates, including the 60,000 capacity Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the United Kingdom, which he will be headlining in the landmark concert alongside American hip hop icon 50 Cent and multi-Grammy-winning singer Mary J Blige.

Davido will make two stops in Canada. The 5 Alive tour will visit the famous 19,000-capacity Scotia Bank Arena and the 10,000-seater Place Bell.

The major part of the tour will take place in the United States, where Davido announced 10 dates, including the famous State Farm Arena in Atlanta and Barclays Centre in Texas.

At the tour, Davido will thrill fans with his hit singles, including songs from his recently released fifth album, '5ive'.



Released on April 18, 2025, '5ive' features 17 tracks and multiple guest appearances from music stars worldwide.