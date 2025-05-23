Dave & Burna Boy's 'Location' certified 5X Platinum in the United Kingdom

In another landmark feat, Grammy-winning superstar has extended his record as one of the most certified African artists in the United Kingdom.

His hit collaboration with British-Nigerian rapper Dave has now been declared 5 times Platinum in the UK.

The song released as one of the singles off Dave's 2019 album 'Psychodrama,' has enjoyed massive commercial success that makes it one of Dave's biggest hits and another major collaboration for Burna Boy.

This feat comes weeks after Burna Boy's 'Alone' became eligible for an RIAA Gold certification.

According to Chart Data, the single 'Alone' which is one of the songs off the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack album has now sold over 500 thousand units in the United States.

'Alone' was nominated for Best Global Song Performance at the 2023 Grammys, and it has garnered 164 million Spotify stream,s making it the second most streamed song on the album behind Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'.





The song becomes Burna Boy's sixth RIAA certification and fourth solo plaque as he continues to reinforce himself as one of Africa's leading global stars.

The 10-time Grammy nominee is gearing up for a busy 2025 where he's expected to release his eighth album 'No Sign of Weakness'.

Ahead of the album, the hitmaker recently released a new single, 'Tatata', featuring American superstar rapper Travis Scott.

With his upcoming album, Burna Boy will be aiming to continue his remarkable commercial run that has seen all of his last four albums earn Grammy nominations.