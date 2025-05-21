Burna Boy says the 'African Giant' is dead, that he was killed by his people

In a post on the Instagram page of his upcoming album 'No Signs of Weakness,' Burna Boy shared that the "African Giant" persona is dead, and it was killed by his people.

According to the Grammy winner, what is left is the "Big 7" persona, which shaped his last album 'I Told Them,' and which he claims his constantly in conflict with his lover boy side.

Burna Boy's statement is the latest in a career that has been plagued by a frosty relationship with his Nigerian audience, whom he constantly accused of undermining his career.

While his "African Giant" persona carried some elements of pan Africanism found in his music, especially in the 'African Giant' album and his Grammy-winning project 'Twice As Tall'.

Burna Boy has in the past claimed that several individuals in the Nigerian music industry including the media blacklisted him.

This alleged bad faith and attacks have been blamed for his dislike for the Nigerian music ecosystem, which he constantly condescends to.

Earlier in the year, Burna Boy claimed that Nigerian social media fans can't help any artist fill up a stadium anywhere.



In another post, he said being number one in Nigeria is not worth celebrating because the streams don't pay much.

Burna Boy has made a habit of making controversial statements ahead of the release of new materials. His latest comments come hours before the release of his new collaboration with American rapper Travis Scott.