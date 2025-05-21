Billboard recognises YBNL boss Olamide as one of 2025's Global Power Players

Multi-award-winning rapper Olamide has been named by Billboard as one of the Global Power Players in 2025.

The YBNL label boss was honoured for his accomplishment in leading the company behind Nigerian superstars Asake and Fireboy, who both released new albums in 2024.

Fireboy's fourth album 'adedamola' has also earned praise as one of the most acclaimed projects of 2024.

Speaking to Billboard, Olamide shared that YBNL has solidified its presence in the global scene while using collaborations as a springboard to connect with a bigger market.

"YBNL Nation has made significant strides in expanding our global footprint and solidifying our presence in key international markets. Collaborations with international artists and producers have helped bridge the gap between Afrobeats and other genres. further establishing our label as a key player in the global music scene."

Among the feats achieved by YBNL in 2024 is Asake's sold-out O2 arena concert, which made him the third Nigerian artist after Davido and Wizkid to sell out the venue multiple times.

'MMS' featuring off Asake's 'Lungu Boy' also earned a nomination for Best African Music Performance at the 67th Grammys.

