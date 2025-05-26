In another major career milestone, Ayra Starr has reached a total of 1 billion views on YouTube.

This impressive record sees her become the first Nigerian female artist to reach this milestone.

She joins Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, Davido, Ckay, Omah Lay, Kizz Daniel, Tekno, P-Square, Flavour, and Fireboy as the Nigerian artists to have surpassed a billion total views on YouTube.

Ayra Starr has released several hit records that have garnered millions of views on the platform, with her Grammy-nominated hit song 'Rush' leading the list with over 450 million views.

'Rush' is one of Afrobeats' biggest exports, which recently earned her a UK platinum plaque.

The song, released in September 2022, has enjoyed commercial success in the United Kingdom, where Ayra Starr became the first Nigerian female artist to debut a solo track on the UK Official Top 100.

2025 has gotten off to a busy start for the singer, who recently released a new single titled 'Gimme Dat' featuring Wizkid.



The single, released on April 25, 2025, samples Wyclef Jean's classic records 'Diallo' and '911' featuring Mary J Blige.

Earlier in the year, she made history by winning 2 MOBO Awards, which further emphasised her status as one of Africa's biggest global exports.