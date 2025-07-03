Award-winning Afrobeats star BNXN's second album 'CAPTAIN' is out

Afrobeats superstar BNXN releases his highly anticipated sophomore album titled 'CAPTAIN'.

The 16-track album features exciting collaborations with top Afrobeats acts, including Seyi Vibez, Victony, FOLA, and the Soweto Gospel Choir.

On 'CAPTAIN', BNXN draws inspiration from the struggles and pleasures of being one of Afrobeats' most revered acts.

He takes a step back to reflect and take in the views of success while trying out new sounds, crossing genre borders with songs like 'Cutesy', 'Totori', 'Cough Syrup' Ft Victony, and many more.

On 'CAPTAIN', he works with a diverse group of producers including Jiggy, Vampire Craze, Sbthaproducer, BlaiseBeatz, Rymez, Young Soul, SB, Kel P, Synx, Tuzi, Kdagreat, Gemini Major, Semzi, Cesar, and Enta.

Speaking about 'CAPTAIN', BNXN shares, “this album represents who I am right now and everything I’ve been through to get here. It’s the most honest I’ve ever been in my music. I want my fans to feel every high and every low. This is my story, the story of the captain.”

BNXN paved the way for CAPTAIN with 'Phenomena', 'Fi Kan We Kan' ft Rema, 'Cutesy', and 'Very Soon' ft Fola.

Since breaking into the mainstream, BNXN has become one of the most recognisable voices in Nigerian music.



Winning the Next Rated Prize at the 15th Headies marked a high point in his career, which he followed with the release of his debut LP 'Sincerely, BNXN'.

'CAPTAIN' is another chapter in the career of the award-winning star who continues to showcase his talent.