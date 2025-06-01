In a recent interview, Stephen Nana AKA Stevenator, who managed Asake between 2022 and 2024, shared that he had to part ways with the hitmaker after he became too big for him to manage.

Speaking on his experience managing Asake, Stevenator shared that it was challenging yet rewarding and required him to learn on the job.

In the interview, Stevenator shared that he got the opportunity to manage Asake thanks to YBNL label boss Olamide, who offered him the job despite his lack of experience in the role.

He described managing Asake as one that required making decisions fast, which was both an easy and difficult task.

On what led him to part ways with Asake, he revealed that the Grammy-nominated star became too big for him to handle, especially as he struggled to balance family and his professional life.

"I was able to bond with my older son, but my younger son... Although I was working hard to give them a good life, I couldn't be there as much as I wanted to be."



Stevenator shared that it got bad when he invited his family to London, and his younger son refused to let him carry him because he didn't know who he was.



With his family time suffering, he shared that he couldn't refuse to follow Asake anywhere because he was too big a star.

In the interview, Stevantor revealed that he now runs a marketing agency where he serves as a bridge between the Nigerian and the international music scene.

He also shared that he's working with a new artist who allows him to manage his family time better.

While serving as Asake's manager, the award-winning star soared to superstardom thanks to his collection of hit singles and successful albums.

The two-time Grammy nominee was also declared the NO. 1 Artist of 2024, which sees him retain his crown as he becomes the first artist to receive this award for three consecutive years.

Asake has topped every year-end album chart since its inception in 2022. His debut album ‘Mr Money With The Vibe’ released in 2022 and his second album ‘Work Of Art’ released in 2023.