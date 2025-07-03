Angelique Kidjo becomes first African artist to receive a Star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Beninese-French singer and actress Angelique Kidjo is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The announcement was made on July 2, 2025, and the multi-Grammy winner was named alongside 35 people who will be awarded a star on the famous walkway on Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles.

Other stars named in the list include Grammy-winning stars Miley Cyrus, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, The Clark Sisters, and Lyle Lovett.

This will see Kidjo become the first African musician to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in what is a testament to her status as one of the continent's most iconic musicians.

The 64-year-old legend's career has spanned over 3 decades, during which time she has recorded over 15 albums, winning 5 Grammys from 15 nominations. She holds the Guinness World Record for the most global music album awards won at the Grammys.

Her music embraces African folk, which she combines with foreign elements while exploring a wide range of topics. She is also an activist and a pan Africanist who has consistently called for unity among the black race.

Also listed is American-French Actor Timothee Chalamet, who received an Oscar nomination for playing the music legend Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown'.



He's joined by other Oscar winner Rami Malek, who won for playing Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody', and Marion Cotillard, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Edith Piaf in 'La Vie En Rose'.