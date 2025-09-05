American R&B icon Keith Sweat features Nigerian star Qing Madi on new single 'Working'

R&B icon Keith Sweat, the architect of countless timeless love ballads, makes a powerful return with his latest single, “Working”, featuring Nigerian rising star Qing Madi. The record is a heartfelt exploration of romance, persistence, and the delicate struggle of proving yourself to the one you love.

On 'Working', Sweat opens the door to his timeless vulnerability, narrating a love story marked by imbalance: he takes two steps forward, but his lover retreats three steps back.

The song captures the push-and-pull of modern relationships, the emotional economy of affection, and the grinding reality of trying to convince someone you are the right fit.



It’s a story of a man who has “worked and searched” tirelessly for her love, and is unafraid to wear the bruises of the journey as proof of his devotion.

What makes this release even more striking is the collaboration with Qing Madi, one of Africa’s fastest-rising voices.



Her youthful, soulful tone blends seamlessly with Sweat’s seasoned delivery, creating a generational dialogue between old-school R&B wisdom and new-age Afro-soul sensitivity. Together, they build a bridge that feels global yet deeply personal.

Keith Sweat, the Harlem-born R&B legend, is a name synonymous with the evolution of contemporary soul and the global rise of the New Jack Swing movement. Known for his smooth voice and timeless love songs, Sweat’s influence on R&B stretches beyond decades, cementing him as one of the most enduring and iconic figures in the genre.

Sweat’s rise to stardom began in 1987 with the release of his debut album ‘Make It Last Forever’.



The album not only achieved triple-platinum status but also introduced the world to the genre-defining sound of New Jack Swing, a blend of R&B, hip-hop beats, and smooth melodies.



The hit single 'I Want Her' from the album became a breakout success, catapulting Sweat into the spotlight and earning him his first No. 1 R&B hit.

Throughout the 90s and 2000s, Keith Sweat continued to dominate the charts with hits like 'Twisted,' 'Nobody,' and 'I’ll Give All My Love to You,' combining heartfelt lyrics with sensual rhythms that resonated with listeners across the globe.



His distinctive vocal style, marked by a mix of vulnerability and confidence, has made his music a staple in R&B and slow jams playlists everywhere.

Beyond his own career, Sweat has played a key role in shaping the careers of others. As a producer and mentor, he has worked with and developed a host of artists, proving himself not only as a performer but also as a talent scout with a keen ear for what’s next in music.