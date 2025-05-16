Afrobeats Soundgod Runtown unveils release date for his new album

Runtown, the enigmatic Soundgod, has shared the release date for his upcoming album.

The project is the fourth installment of his Soundgod Fest series, and it's billed for release on June 6, 2025.

Ahead of the project, the hitmaker has released the singles 'Flow' in December 2024 and 'Do Me' in April 2025.

The album comes nearly three years after the release of his last album 'Signs'.

After taking a hiatus following the release of 'Signs,' the reticent star returned with 'Flow' which helped the familiar sound that helped him to make a name for himself in the mainstream.

His recent releases are casual conversations about vanity, vulnerability, and the curated thrill of luxury living, which is easily reconcilable with his reticent lifestyle.

What makes Runtown special has always been his ability to stay in his lane and build a respectable career on his terms.

His new album is set to continue his policy of making the music do the talking. This has been his stance his defining the mainstream with era-defining hit singles like 'Gallardo' featuring Davido and 'Bend Down Pause' featuring Wizkid.

In 2017, he rocked the mainstream with his iconic smash hit single 'Mad Over You', which has gone on to become one of the biggest songs in the past decade in Nigerian music.