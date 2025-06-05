Adekunle Gold is set to make Nigerian history at the London Jazz Festival 

Award-winning Nigerian superstar Adekunle Gold is set to become the first Nigerian and only the second African musician, after multi-grammy-winning icon Angelique Kidjo, to grace the famous stage of t he London Jazz Festival

The multi-faceted star is billed to deliver an electrifying closing performance at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, 23 November 2025.

This year, the London Jazz Festival will run from November 12 - 14, 2025, with Adekunle Gold being the only Nigerian and African on the lineup of amazing artists drawn from different parts of the globe.

Adekunle Gold will be performing alongside the Gulldhall Session Orchestra, which will see him further showcase another dimension to his celebrated stagemanship.

Having established himself as one of Afrobeats' most skillful and exciting live performers , the multi-award-winning star is taking his stagemanship to a whole new level with an orchestra performance that will further showcase his artistry and the rich musicality of some of his timeless work.

Since announcing himself on the Nigerian mainstream over a decade ago with ‘Sade’, a soothing cultural take on One Direction’s hit record ‘Story of My Life’, Adekunle Gold has become an acclaimed songwriter, singer, and innovator.

His fifth album, ‘Tequila Ever After’, is a testament to his status as a genre-fusing maestro whose music holds a musicality and depth that embraces all listeners.

While Adekunle Gold has successfully taken on different artistic personas, his elevated stagemanship continues to be a common denominator in his illustrious career.

In 2023, he delivered a news-making set at the famous Rock music-themed Roskilde Festival in Denmark, which was a daring attempt for an Afrobeats artist.

Adekunle Gold’s desire to showcase his artistic depth and unmatched stagecraft has now led him to the storied London Jazz Festival, where he will be making Nigerian history and further emphasising his status as a trendsetter.